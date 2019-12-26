Man found with drugs, stolen car arrested in NW Cedar Rapids

Police arrested a 23-year-old man Monday after he was allegedly found driving a vehicle that was reported stolen from a residence in northwest Cedar Rapids.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman told police her 2014 Ford Fusion was stolen from the area of 10th Street and A Avenue NW. Police estimated the value of the vehicle to be less than $10,000.

The complaint states Tyler A. Baxter was later found driving the stolen vehicle and arrested. A search of the car allegedly turned up marijuana, prescription drugs and drug paraphernalia in Baxter’s possession.

Baxter faces charges of second-degree theft, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a prescription drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com