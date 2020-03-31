Two teens arrested after high-speed chase in Cedar Rapids, police say

CEDAR RAPIDS — Police arrested two teenage boys early Tuesday after they led police on a high-speed chase in a stolen minivan.

Officers spotted the 2009 Toyota Sienna — reported stolen between 11 p.m. March 25 and 11 a.m. March 26 from the 6400 block of Cimarron Drive NE — near 15th Street and First Avenue East.

When officers attempted to stop the van near Eighth Street just after 1 a.m., it sped onto southbound Interstate 380, with speeds reaching 100 mph, police said.

The vehicle turned onto Kirkwood Boulevard and headed south to Miller Avenue SW, where it turned into a mobile home community and crashed into a manufactured home in the 100 block of Knox Street SW. No one inside the home was injured, police said.

The teens fled on foot, crossing a small creek behind the mobile home.

Officers caught one of the teens in the 400 block of Drake Street SW, while the other was found swimming in a retention pond south of the mobile home community.

Police said the teen refused to leave the water and instead swam back and forth, attempting to stay out of reach. The teen was caught after about 10 minutes, police said. The 17-year-old was later identified as the driver of the minivan.

Because he had been in cold water for an extended period of time, the teen was taken to UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Hospital for medical evaluation and then taken to the Linn County Juvenile Detention Center.

The driver faces charges of interference with official acts, second-degree theft, attempt to elude, hit and run and multiple traffic offenses. The second teen — a 16-year old boy — faces charges of interference with official acts and second-degree theft.

