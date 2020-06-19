Public Safety

Two men arrested after Iowa City shots fired investigation

The Iowa City Police Department logo is shown on a squad car in Iowa City. (The Gazette)
The Iowa City Police Department logo is shown on a squad car in Iowa City. (The Gazette)

IOWA CITY — Two Iowa City men were arrested Thursday after police responded to shots fired.

According to an Iowa City police news release and criminal complaints, officers were called to 2601 Westwinds Drive at 4 p.m. Thursday for a report of shots fired in the parking lot. Witnesses told police they heard two shots fired and then saw two people running from the area. One of the people reportedly lost their shoes.

A black, “boxed-shaped” vehicle was seen leaving Westwinds Drive after the shots were fired, police said.

Police said Mustafa M. Aliomer, 18; and Marwan K. Abdullmaged, 18, were located during the investigation. Abdullmaged was found with a loaded gun, marijuana, cannabis oil and digital scale and cash, police said. Aliomer — who was missing his shoes — was found with marijuana, a digital scale, a THC cartridge and cash.

Both men were arrested and face one count of controlled substance violation, a Class D felony. Abdullmaged faces an additional count of carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor.

