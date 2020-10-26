Public Safety

Two Marion businesses nabbed for selling alcohol to underage shoppers

Two Marion businesses face hefty fines after they allegedly sold alcohol to underage customers last week.

According to the Marion Police Department, officers conducted alcohol compliance checks on 18 businesses last Tuesday using two volunteers — a 19-year-old and a 20-year-old.

During the checks, the underage volunteers were sent into the 18 establishments to purchase alcohol. Police said two of the businesses — the Cedar Rapids Bowling Center and The Edison Restaurant and Pub — sold alcohol to the underage shoppers, even after checking their IDs.

Under Iowa law, selling alcohol to an underage buyer is a simple misdemeanor punishable by a fine of $645 plus court costs, the police department said.

Sixteen businesses were found in compliance or were not selling alcohol at the time of the checks, Police said. Those businesses are: Napoli’s, Carlos O Kelly’s Mexican Cafe, Villa’s Patio Mexican Restaurant, Naso’s, Pitcher’s, Cocktails and Company, Q Dogs BBQ, Tomaso’s, Ramsey’s Metro Market, Urban Pie, Goldfinch Tap and Eatery, Wrigleyville, Big Shots Bar and Grill, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Zio Johno’s and Uptown Snug.

