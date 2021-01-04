Two injured in Washington, Iowa, house explosion

WASHINGTON — At least two people were injured in a house explosion in Washington Monday morning.

According to Washington Police Department calls for service, multiple callers reported that a house at 1114 E. Washington St. had exploded around 4:02 a.m. Authorities from Washington police and fire and Ainsworth fire all responded to the explosion, which reportedly caused windows at nearby homes to break.

Authorities said all occupants of the residence were evacuated from the home, but two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The fire has been extinguished and authorities are still at the scene, according to Washington County Communications.

