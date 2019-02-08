Public Safety

Two injured in morning accident when car rolled off the road

The Gazette

Friday morning, two people were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after their vehicle rolled into a ditch near County Home Road and Stone Road in Marion, IA.

At 9:59, Linn County Sherriff’s Deputies and Linn County Rescue 57 along with the Springville Fire Department and Anamosa Ambulance Service reportedly responded to the scene of the incident to discover the passenger vehicle, which had rolled off the road.

The report states the car was driven by a 23-year-old male who lost control while headed southbound on County Home Rd. and rolled into the ditch at Stone Road. There was also a 20-year-old female passenger in the vehicle. Both driver and passenger were reportedly wearing seat belts and were transported to St. Luke’s hospital in Cedar Rapids for what are believed to be non-life threatening unjuries. The report states the accident is thought to be weather related.

