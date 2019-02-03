Two injured in Linn County accident

Two people have been transported to the hospital after a three-vehicle accident near Springville on Sunday, Feb. 3.

Linn County Deputies responded to the accident at around 3:40 p.m. Sunday. along with Linn County Rescue 57, Marion Police Department, Springville Fire Department, and Anamosa Ambulance Services.

The accident took place on Highway 151 and Alderman Road, according to a news release. Emergency personnel arrived on scene to find a blue 2001 Mazda Tribute driven by Curtis Foshe, 58 of Springville, had been traveling eastbound on Highway 151 when he attempted to cross westbound traffic on the highway toward Alderman Road. When Foshe turned north, a silver 2005 Chrysler Town & Country minivan driven by Tyler Peck, 25 of Cedar Rapids, clipped Foshe resulting in the van coming to rest in the north ditch.

A third vehicle, a white 2006 Pontiac G6 driven by Delbert Anders Jr, 53, of Anamosa, T-boned Foshe’s vehicle, coming to rest in the travel portion of the highway. Foshe, Peck, and Peck’s passenger, Hayley Dietrich, 26 of Anamosa, did not sustain any injuries from the collision. Delbert Anders and his passenger, Geraldine Anders, 53, of Anamosa, were both transported to Mercy Hospital via Anamosa Ambulance Services for what appeared to be nonlife threatening injuries.

All occupants were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.