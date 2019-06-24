IOWA CITY

Two guns recovered after Iowa City traffic stop

Anthony L. Hughes
Anthony L. Hughes
IOWA CITY ARTICLES

08:52AM | Mon, June 24, 2019

Two guns recovered after Iowa City traffic stop

08:14PM | Sun, June 23, 2019

Photos: Iowa City Downtown Block Party

09:18AM | Thu, June 20, 2019

Iowa City police: Former bank employee stole customers' information, tried to pa ...

03:55PM | Mon, June 17, 2019

Iowa City police investigate Monday gunshot reports, potentially related to shot ...

06:58PM | Sun, June 16, 2019

Iowa City Pride Fest photos from Saturday

07:00AM | Fri, June 14, 2019

Iowa State University promotion of wrestling Regional Training Center causes min ...
View More IOWA CITY Articles

IOWA CITY — Two guns were recovered during a traffic stop Sunday night.

According to an Iowa City police criminal complaint, around 7:06 p.m., officers pulled over a Jeep Wrangler in the area of Wayne Avenue and Arthur Street for driving with expired registration. Police said when the officer spoke with the occupants of the vehicle, he heard a “loud metal object” hit the floor of the Wrangler and saw the occupants shuffling around inside. This prompted police to conduct a search of the vehicle.

Police said one of the occupants — 18-year-old Anthony L. Hughes, Jr., of Iowa City — was wearing a fanny pack. Inside the fanny pack, officers found “many” .40 caliber ammunition rounds. Inside a backpack found with another passenger, police found a .40 caliber Smith and Wesson handgun — which matched the ammunition found in the fanny pack — and a .22 caliber Magnum revolver. Police determined the revolver was confirmed stolen by the Ames Police Department.

The other passengers in the vehicle said Hughes and an unnamed co-defendant possessed the guns originally. Hughes told police he handled the guns earlier in the day, but had not seen them before that night.

Hughes was arrested and faces charges of trafficking in stolen weapons, a Class D felony; and carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor. If convicted of both charges, he could spend up to seven years in prison.

• Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

MORE IOWA CITY ARTICLES ...

Photos: Iowa City Downtown Block Party

Iowa City police: Former bank employee stole customers' information, tried to pay rent

Iowa City police investigate Monday gunshot reports, potentially related to shots fired at Mercer Park

Iowa City Pride Fest photos from Saturday

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

What can reverse the cost of homelessness? Stable housing, 5-year study shows

Democrat O'Rourke proposes 'war tax' on affluent U.S. families without military members

Orlan Love Prairie to be dedicated Tuesday

Newstrack: What is going on with vacant casino land in Cedar Rapids?

Why is Illinois hemorrhaging residents?

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.