Two guns recovered after Iowa City traffic stop

IOWA CITY — Two guns were recovered during a traffic stop Sunday night.

According to an Iowa City police criminal complaint, around 7:06 p.m., officers pulled over a Jeep Wrangler in the area of Wayne Avenue and Arthur Street for driving with expired registration. Police said when the officer spoke with the occupants of the vehicle, he heard a “loud metal object” hit the floor of the Wrangler and saw the occupants shuffling around inside. This prompted police to conduct a search of the vehicle.

Police said one of the occupants — 18-year-old Anthony L. Hughes, Jr., of Iowa City — was wearing a fanny pack. Inside the fanny pack, officers found “many” .40 caliber ammunition rounds. Inside a backpack found with another passenger, police found a .40 caliber Smith and Wesson handgun — which matched the ammunition found in the fanny pack — and a .22 caliber Magnum revolver. Police determined the revolver was confirmed stolen by the Ames Police Department.

The other passengers in the vehicle said Hughes and an unnamed co-defendant possessed the guns originally. Hughes told police he handled the guns earlier in the day, but had not seen them before that night.

Hughes was arrested and faces charges of trafficking in stolen weapons, a Class D felony; and carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor. If convicted of both charges, he could spend up to seven years in prison.

• Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com