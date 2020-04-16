Two goats die after livestock shed fire in rural Linn County

Two goats died, and a shed was declared a total loss, after a fire in Linn County Thursday.

According to a media release from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched along with firefighters from Center Point and Monroe after the report of a structure fire at 4007 High Woods Rd. in rural Linn County south of Center Point.

Upon arrival, emergency personnel discovered “a small livestock shed fully engulfed in fire,” according to the release. The shed sheltered two goats and they did not survive the fire. The shed was also declared to be a total loss by investigators.

After further investigation, it is believed the fire was started by heating lamps installed in the shed or possibly an electrical issue, according to the release.