Two fugitives wanted on violent out-of-state charges arrested in Iowa City

The United States Marshals Service worked with local law enforcement Thursday to arrest fugitives in Iowa City wanted for violent crimes outside of the state.

According to a media release from the Marshals Service, officers from two regional fugitive task forces coordinated by the U.S. Marshals worked with officers from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa City Police to arrest Sheldon Doll, 19, and George Ross, 40.

Doll, was charged with first-degree murder in Cook County, Ill. on July 7, and was arrested Thursday at the 1900 block of Broadway Street.

Ross, who is wanted by agencies in Illinois and Wisconsin for charges including parole violation, stalking, disorderly conduct, and bail jumping, was also arrested Thursday at the 1800 block of Muscatine Avenue.

Doll and Ross were booked into the Johnson County Jail to await extradition orders.