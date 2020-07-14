Two children injured in ATV wreck in Linn County

Two children were injured Tuesday afternoon in a single-vehicle wreck involving an all-terrain vehicle at the 4900 block of Indian Creek Road in Linn County.

According to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, four children — a 13-year-old boy, a 12-year-old boy and two 12-year-old girls — were riding a Bobcat ATV just before 1 p.m. on private property at 4910 Indian Creek Road when the 13-year-old boy, who was driving, lost control of the vehicle.

Deputies said none of the children were wearing helmets when the wreck occurred.

The sheriff’s office said two of the children were taken to an area hospital for treatment on unspecified injuries.

Authorities said the children’s names are being withheld given their status as juveniles.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com