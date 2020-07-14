Public Safety

Two children injured in ATV wreck in Linn County

A Linn County Sheriff's Office squad car. (file photo)
A Linn County Sheriff's Office squad car. (file photo)

Two children were injured Tuesday afternoon in a single-vehicle wreck involving an all-terrain vehicle at the 4900 block of Indian Creek Road in Linn County.

According to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, four children — a 13-year-old boy, a 12-year-old boy and two 12-year-old girls — were riding a Bobcat ATV just before 1 p.m. on private property at 4910 Indian Creek Road when the 13-year-old boy, who was driving, lost control of the vehicle.

Deputies said none of the children were wearing helmets when the wreck occurred.

The sheriff’s office said two of the children were taken to an area hospital for treatment on unspecified injuries.

Authorities said the children’s names are being withheld given their status as juveniles.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

 

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

U.S. carries out 1st federal execution since 2003; Iowa murderer's death set for Friday

Former Four Oaks youth counselor charged with sexually abusing 14-year-old boy

19-year-old shot to death Sunday in Cedar Rapids was Kennedy High football player

Judge raises bail to $250,000 for Iowa City man charged with child sexual abuse

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Cedar Rapids will require face masks, shields if students return to class

Hospitalizations climb for Iowa COVID-19 cases; Van Buren County records first death

Test Iowa audit shows coronavirus testing reporting process illegal, risky

Black Lives Matter demands reach Cedar Rapids school board

For return during COVID-19, Iowa universities address questions of compliance, stress personal responsibility

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.