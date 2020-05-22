Two Chicago felons face gun charges after shots fired at northeast Cedar Rapids apartment complex

CEDAR RAPIDS — Two Chicago men were charged Friday with having firearms as felons and for carrying concealed handguns, after witnesses reported shots were fired at a northeast Cedar Rapids apartment complex.

Sedrick Mac Johnson Jr., 23, is charged as a habitual offender for being a felon in possession of a firearm after being twice convicted of felonies. He also is charged with carrying a concealed weapon and reckless use of a firearm.

Kendall J. Willis, 25, faces the same charges except he is not charged as a habitual offender, which, upon conviction, can mean additional prison time.

A criminal complaint shows police responded at 5:51 p.m. Thursday to 2135 Towne Ct. NE, Apt. 7, after several witnesses reported they saw two men fire guns in the air and run into the apartment.

When officers arrived, they located shell casings outside the building, police said. No one was injured, and no damage was found.

A search warrant was obtained, with Johnson and Willis matching the descriptions given by witnesses, police said.

Officers found two 9 mm handguns and discovered each man had previous felony convictions, according to the criminal complaint.

Police said one of the handguns had been reported stolen.

According to court records, Johnson’s previous convictions were for burglary, trafficking in stolen weapons, probation violations, theft, criminal mischief and unauthorized use of a credit card.

