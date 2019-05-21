Two Cedar Rapids teens charged with firearms get lower bail, pretrial release

CEDAR RAPIDS — A judge Tuesday lowered bail for one teen charged with shooting into a car, and another teen charged with trafficking stolen guns will remain on pretrial release after violating his release.

Sixth Judicial District Judge Paul Miller reduced bail for Sean Thurman, 18, of Cedar Rapids, to $25,000, after another judge on April 29 increased his original bail of $25,000 to $50,000.

Thurman was charged last month with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent and interference with official acts with a firearm, according to a criminal complaint. Police responded to a shooting of a vehicle, driven by Mariah Rodriguez, on April 5 at Fifth Avenue and 16th Street SE. During the investigation, officers found that Thurman was shooting into a “carload of people” in the residential area, the complaint shows.

Thurman ran from officers, and once apprehended he admitted to having a 9 mm handgun and using it to shoot at “rival gang members” in another vehicle, according to the complaint.

In a separate hearing, Miller ruled to keep Darrell Morrow, 18, of Cedar Rapids, on pretrial release. Morrow was charged in March with trafficking stolen weapons and carrying a concealed weapon on Jan. 19, according to a complaint.

Morrow is accused of possessing two stolen firearms, a 9 mm Glock 17 and a .40 caliber pistol, when police stopped a vehicle at Sixth Avenue and 16th Street SE, the complaint shows. Morrow was a passenger in the vehicle.

Associate District Judge Angie Johnston initially granted Morrow pretrial release after his arrest, according to court records. But the 6th Judicial District Department of Correctional Services and the Linn County Attorney’s Office asked the court to revoke his pretrial release. He was then placed under a $50,000 cash-only bail pending a revocation hearing.

The department asked for Morrow’s revocation after police responded to a shooting incident last Thursday, according to a violation report. Police said they received information that four or five black males in a Ford Explorer fired several rounds at a residence and then left. Officers then found a 17-year-old in the basement of the house with a gunshot wound to his upper torso.

Witnesses told police the 17-year-old was on the porch when the shots were fired from the Explorer, according to the corrections report.

A police investigator was in the area when he found the Explorer with four males inside, including Morrow. A handgun was recovered from the vehicle and believed to be the weapon used in the shooting, according to the report.

All four males were taken in for questioning, but there are no details on possible arrests of the other three.

Assistant Linn County Attorney Rena Schulte asked Miller to leave Thurman’s bond at $25,000 and to revoke pretrial release for Morrow because both men are accused in firearm incidents.

After the hearings, First Assistant Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks said prosecutors often ask judges to consider the nature and circumstances of the charges and safety of the public.

“These concerns are certainly heightened when the allegation involves the use and/or possession of firearms, particularly given the recent uptick in shootings,” Maybanks added.

