Two Cedar Rapids men arrested for theft of pickup truck and ATV, police said

Police arrested two Cedar Rapids men this week after each was observed driving vehicles that were reported stolen.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, officers responded at about 1 a.m. Tuesday to the 1400 block of Prairie Rose Drive SW for a report of two stolen vehicles.

The criminal complaint states that the owner of the vehicles reported a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado, along with a 2006 Arctic Cat ATV that was in the Silverado’s bed, were stolen from the his driveway. Police said the keys to the truck were allegedly left inside the Silverado.

The following day, at about 4:30 a.m., officers encountered an individual, later identified Kyle W. Netolicky, 21, on an ATV near the Dairy Queen in the 2900 block of Johnson Avenue NW.

Another individual, later identified as Nathan B. Peterson, 23, was seen in possession of the stolen truck, according to the complaint.

Police said Netolicky attempted to flee from officers in the ATV and was found hiding in a garage in the 1900 block of Johnson Avenue NW. Netolicky had two active warrants, police said — one through the Linn County Sheriff’s Office for first-degree theft and the other through the Department of Corrections.

Police said Peterson admitted to driving the stolen truck with a barred license. Methamphetamine was also found in his possession, according to the criminal complaint.

Both men were taken into custody.

Netolicky faces two counts of second-degree theft, according to the criminal complaints, while Peterson faces charges of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), driving while barred and two counts of second-degree theft.

