Two Cedar Rapids robberies bring quick arrests

CEDAR RAPIDS — Two separate robberies Sunday morning resulted in quick arrests when victims were able to call for help while the suspects were still on the scene, police said.

The robberies occurred about an hour apart at separate locations and do not appear to be related.

The first was reported at 6:30 a.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel at 350 First Ave. NE. A suspect forced his way into the employee entrance with what appeared to be a handgun and demanded to see the manager. But an employee was able to call police, and officers arrived to arrest the man.

The suspect, Juvernal Habyarimana, 41, faces first-degree robbery and possession of a controlled substance charged. The gun was a replica, police said.

A second person, Sevanald Lee Gibbs, 32, was arrested in a separate incident, police said.

At 7:22 a.m., he displayed a box cutter to a driver stopped at a red light near 13th Street and First Avenue E, then got in the car.

He then ordered the 45-year-old female driver to go the Fas Fuel station at 1430 First Ave. SE, police said The woman, who had cash stolen, was able to escape uninjured and call for help. Officers found Gibbs still at the scene, police said.

He faces a first-degree robbery charge.

Comments: (319) 398-8370; sarah.watson@thegazette.com

 

