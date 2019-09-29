Public Safety

Truck driver seriously injured in crash requiring 4-hour extrication in Linn County

A Wisconsin truck driver was seriously injured Saturday after a crash that required a four-hour extrication in rural Linn County.

Shortly before 5:18 p.m., Leonard Jensen, 64, of Shawano, Wis., was driving northbound on Highway 151 near Jordans Grove Road when he lost control of a semi truck, according to a news release from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office. Jensen struck a guardrail and the truck went into the east ditch where it rolled on its side.

It took approximately four hours for emergency responders to extricate Jensen from the truck. A team of doctors from Unity Point-St. Luke’s Hospital also came to the crash site. Jensen was taken by Area Ambulance to the hospital, though LifeGuard Air Ambulance had also responded to the scene.

The northbound lanes of Highway 151 were closed between Hindman Road and Stone Road for approximately two hours Saturday.

The crash continues to be investigated by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

