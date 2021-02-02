Trial reset to September for Cedar Rapids man charged with killing pregnant girlfriend and causing death of their unborn child

CEDAR RAPIDS — The trial for a Cedar Rapids man — charged in the fatal shooting of his pregnant girlfriend and causing the death of her unborn child and with attempting to kill another woman — has been reset to Sept. 13.

Johnnie Osborne IV, 26, is charged with first-degree murder, termination of pregnancy during a forcible felony, attempted murder and willful injury.

He is accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend, Asia T. Grice, 25, who was in her second trimester of her pregnancy on May 1, 2020. She died from a gunshot wound to her head. Her unborn child did not survive, according to a complaint.

Police responded to reports of shots being fired about 4:39 a.m. at 1610 30th St. NW, Apt. 11.

They found Grice’s body and Grice’s friend, Keonna Smith, who was seriously wounded.

Smith said Grice and Osborne had been temporarily staying with her for about a month, a criminal complaint and search warrant affidavit stated.

Smith said she was in bed when she heard a loud bang in the living room, where Grice and Osborne were staying. Osborne opened her bedroom door and shot at her multiple times with a silver revolver, according to the court documents.

Osborne left the apartment, and Smith tried to call for help but couldn’t operate a phone due to her injuries, according to the affidavit. Someone else called police.

Smith told police she had seen the revolver hidden in her couch before the shooting and believed it belonged to Grice or Osborne, the affidavit stated.

A woman who spoke to police said she learned of the shooting and went to the Rodeway Inn, 4011 16th Ave. SW, where she had rented a room for Osborne’s brother, Jahvonte Osborne, 20, the affidavit stated. She went to his room, found Johnnie Osborne was inside and notified police.

Police found the brothers at the motel and brought them in for questioning, according to the affidavit.

Jahvonte Osborne said he had been at a friend’s that evening and that his brother had picked him up around 6 a.m. May 1. Officers checked surveillance footage from the motel and it showed the brothers returning to the motel about 4:57 a.m.

Smith had told police Johnnie Osborne was from Tennessee, and they obtained Osborne’s Tennessee driver’s license.

Another witness told police she called her son for a ride about 12:30 a.m. and that he arrived with two males, the affidavit stated. One she knew as “Johnnie” and the other as “BigDawgg Kaeto” — as Jahvonte Osborne identifies himself on social media.

After two stops, she told police, they went to a parking lot behind Smith’s building and she watched the Osborne brothers walk toward the apartment building before leaving.

Grice’s sister, Victoria McDaniel of Joliet, Ill., told The Gazette a few days after the slaying that Johnnie Osborne was controlling, jealous and possessive. Grice never admitted it, but McDaniel suspected he physically abused her.

McDaniel said after meeting Osborne last year, she thought “something felt off about him.” Her sister was different when he was with her — “like he drained her of her light,” the sister said.

McDaniel said Grice, who worked in assisted living and was studying to be a certified nursing assistant, had just put down a deposit on her own place. She believes that’s why her sister was killed — because she had a new plan for her life.

