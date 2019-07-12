Trial delay for man accused in fatal assault of Marion woman

CEDAR RAPIDS — The trial of a man, who is charged in a fatal assault of a Marion mother of two, will not start Monday because of scheduling issues with two defense witnesses.

An attorney for Cody Brown, 27, told 6th Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Grady Friday, during a hearing, that he wanted to add one doctor to his witness list, which the prosecution hasn’t interviewed, and another doctor couldn’t testify until July 25, which would cause a three day break in testimony.

Tom Viner said both of these witnesses were important for the defense because they will testify regarding cause of death to Brown’s girlfriend, 24-year-old Stephanie Bowling, on June 28, 2018.

Brown will claim self-defense at trial, according to court documents.

Grady ruled that a short delay in trial was necessary because he didn’t think having a three day break — causing inconvenience to a jury — was a good idea. He also said the prosecution should have time to conduct a deposition with the one witness they hadn’t.

Grady reset the trial to July 23, which both defense and prosecution agreed would work.

Two weeks ago, First Assistant Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks amended the original charge of assault causing bodily injury to involuntary manslaughter.

Maybanks, in the amended trial information, told the court that involuntary manslaughter is the appropriate charge to bring against Brown based on the evidence and witness statements.

A criminal complaint filed last year showed Brown was arguing with Bowling about 2:53 a.m. June 28, 2018. He admitted to picking her up and throwing her to the ground.

Viner, during Friday's hearing indicated there would be conflicting testimony about how she fell to the ground. Different language was used by law enforcement, which changes what happened, he said.

Police said they found Bowling unresponsive on the living room floor. Preliminary reports show the assault resulted in a serious brain injury. Bowling died June 30, 2018.

A request for subpoenas in April indicated the investigation wasn’t completed. Prosecutors wanted the court to issue subpoenas to Area Ambulance Service for any staffing, treatment and medical records associated Bowling being transported from her Marion home to UnityPoint-St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids, according to court documents.

The subpoena request also included subsequent transport of Bowling from St. Luke’s to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Bowling’s mother, Tricia Eilers of Monticello, told The Gazette last July that her daughter’s 2-year-old was in the apartment at the time of the assault, but was asleep.

Eilers said she didn’t know Brown, who had been dating her daughter about four months.

Brown remains free on bail pending trial. If convicted, he faces five years in prison.

