Cedar Rapids man arrested after beating up another man, stealing wallet and phone

A Cedar Rapids man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly punched a man in the face Wednesday then took his cellphone and his wallet.

According to the criminal complaint, Trever C. Christopherson, 31, approached a man in the 500 block of Second Street SW and demanded his cellphone.

When the man refused to hand the phone over, police said Christopherson punched the man in the face, knocking him to the ground, and — with the help of an unnamed accomplice — continued to punch the man while he was on the ground.

Christopherson then rifled through the man’s pockets, police said, taking his cellphone and his wallet.

Police said the robbery was witnessed and video recorded by others in the vicinity.

Christopherson was later located in the area of 12th Street and 15th Avenue SW, according to the complaint. Police said Christopherson led officers on a foot chase before he was apprehended and arrested.

Police said Christopherson admitted to taking the wallet and the cellphone, but claimed he had discarded the items at a different location.

Christopherson faces charges of second-degree robbery and interference with official acts.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com