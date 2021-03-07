Public Safety

Ames man accused of filming college women while they slept

Associated Press

AMES, Iowa — Police arrested a 29-year-old man Friday in connection to a series of incidents in Ames, Iowa, in which college women reported awakening to see a man watching them in their beds.

Trenton Williams, 29, of Ames was charged with robbery, burglary, stalking, harassment, trespassing, assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, among other counts, the Des Moines Register reported.

Between 12 and 15 cases of illegal entry where reported in the area, an unusually high number, police Commander Jason Tuttle said. The women were living in the Campustown apartments.

A woman came forward and showed police a video of Williams inside of her apartment, Tuttle said. That information allowed police to obtain search warrants for Williams’ cellphone and its contents.

“That’s where we found further videos of him going inside to many apartments and filming girls as they slept,” Tuttle said.

Tuttle said they’re still trying to figure out whether Williams was breaking into the apartments at random or whether he knew the victims.

“He lived in the area, (and) we believe he was probably likely watching some of these women, which really concerns us especially with his escalating behavior,” Tuttle said.

