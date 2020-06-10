Trailer, tools worth more than $10,000 stolen from Cedar Rapids residence

Public Safety

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Cedar Rapids man was arrested after he was identified as a possible suspect in a theft of construction equipment.

Cedar Rapids police investigated a report from Golwitzer Construction that a Featherlite trailer and tools, totaling more than $10,000 in value, were taken from a residence in the 2400 block of First Street SW, according to a criminal complaint.

Public safety spokesman Greg Buelow said the trailer and the tools inside were reported stolen May 27.

Buelow said security footage from a neighboring property showed a person pull up to the residence in a truck between 2 and 3 a.m. May 21, hooking the trailer to the truck and then driving off. Investigators used the surveillance to identify the truck as belonging to Matthew J. Ehr, 31.

Officers located Ehr around 7 a.m. June 4 in the 2700 block of Johnson Avenue SW and took him into custody.

Police said Ehr admitted to the theft. He told police where to find the trailer, but the trailer was not there.

However, investigators were able to recover several stolen tools.

Ehr faces a charge of first-degree theft.

