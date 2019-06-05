Public Safety

Traffic stop nets 30 pounds of marijuana in Iowa City

Gabriela Monreal and Jasmine Do
IOWA CITY — Police said they discovered 30 pounds of marijuana after a traffic stop Tuesday evening.

According to Iowa City police, one of the department’s K-9 officers made a traffic stop at Dubuque Street and Interstate 80 around 8:25 p.m. Tuesday. The officer reported detecting “a lot of cover smell” coming from the vehicle and dispatched his canine partner.

Police said the dog alerted on the vehicle, indicating that drugs were present. A passenger in the vehicle, 22-year-old Jasmine A. Do, of Chicago, told the officer she had a vape pen inside the car. However, after searching the vehicle, police found more than 30 pounds of marijuana in the trunk.

Do and the driver, 21-year-old Gabriela L. Monreal, of Chicago, told police they were taking the car and marijuana to the car’s owner.

Monreal and Do each faces charges of controlled substance violation, a Class D felony; Iowa drug tax stamp violation, a Class D felony; and possession of a controlled substance, a serious misdemeanor. If convicted, they face up to 11 years in prison.

