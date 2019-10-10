Public Safety

Student charged with carrying toy gun at Iowa City school

Tate High student was showing toy gun to another student, police say

An Iowa City squad car. (file photo)
An Iowa City squad car. (file photo)
The Gazette

IOWA CITY — A Tate High School student is facing charges after bringing a toy gun on campus.

The juvenile, who is not being named, was seen with the gun in the school parking lot about 3 p.m. Tuesday by a parent, Tate’s principal told Iowa City police, according to a Thursday afternoon city news release.

A police department investigation Wednesday afternoon confirmed the student had a toy gun and was showing it to another student in the parking lot, the release said.

The student is charged with carrying a toy gun in the city limits and released to their parent, police said. The penalty for the charge is unclear in city code.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Cedar Rapids man arrested after high-speed chase in stolen truck

Driver in Iowa City school van hit-and-run not being charged

Iowa City man faces burglary charge after swiping hotel key and getting a room

Marion man linked to Chris Bagley slaying gets prison on firearms charge

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

This rural Iowa hospital is creating a pipeline to train and retain doctors

Iowa should look to Nebraska for occupational licensing reform

Education technology could be Iowa's next new frontier

Amy Klobuchar will kick off, end bus tour in Cedar Rapids

Federal agency backs $3.2 million in loans for new, existing Linn County businesses

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.