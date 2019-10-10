Student charged with carrying toy gun at Iowa City school

IOWA CITY — A Tate High School student is facing charges after bringing a toy gun on campus.

The juvenile, who is not being named, was seen with the gun in the school parking lot about 3 p.m. Tuesday by a parent, Tate’s principal told Iowa City police, according to a Thursday afternoon city news release.

A police department investigation Wednesday afternoon confirmed the student had a toy gun and was showing it to another student in the parking lot, the release said.

The student is charged with carrying a toy gun in the city limits and released to their parent, police said. The penalty for the charge is unclear in city code.