Sheriff IDs man found dead outside Toddville home

A man found dead outside a Toddville home Sunday night has been identified as 39-year-old Jesse McBurney of Palo.

According to a Linn County Sheriff’s Office news release, McBurney was lying unconscious behind a detached garage at 3689 Toddville Road after he allegedly attempted to break in to the home. The sheriff’s office said McBurney had no pulse and was not breathing.

The sheriff’s office said deputies started CPR and McBurney was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to the news release, John Kainz called 911 to report someone breaking into his Toddville home.

Kainz told local media outlets he woke up about 11 p.m. Sunday to the sound of a breaking window. Kainz said he grabbed his gun and yelled that he’d shoot if the person entered the house, and they ran away. Kainz said he did not fire the gun.

McBurney had injuries “consistent with broken glass found at the scene, however the injuries did not appear to be life-threatening,” the sheriff’s office said.

His body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny for an autopsy.

Court records indicate McBurney has had several run-ins with the law over the years, mainly for felony drug charges.

The sheriff’s office said the incident is under investigation.

