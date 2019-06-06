Public Safety

Toddler run over, killed by lawn mower, driver believed to have been drunk

A three-year-old little girl died Wednesday after a she was run over by a lawn mower on East Burger Street in Hawkeye, Iowa.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the area after receiving a 911 call reporting that the girl had been seriously injured during the incident.

EMS personnel treated the child at the scene and she was then airlifted to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

Through their investigation, the sheriff’s office said it was determined the man who was driving the lawn mower — Tanner J. Miller, 23, of Hawkeye — was mowing at the child’s residence when he backed over the child.

Deputies said it was determined Miller was intoxicated when the incident occurred.

Miller faces charges of homicide or serious injury by vehicle, a Class-D felony, and operating while intoxicated — first offense. He is currently being held at Fayette County Jail.

