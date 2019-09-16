Public Safety

Trial scheduled to begin today in eastern Iowa corn rake slaying

Todd Mullis
Associated Press

EARLVILLE, Iowa — A trial is scheduled to begin Monday for a man accused of using a corn rake to kill his wife in eastern Iowa.

Court records say 43-year-old Todd Mullis has pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree murder. Authorities say he fatally attacked 39-year-old Amy Mullis in November at her farm northwest of Earlville. Authorities initially believed she’d been fatally injured in a fall. An autopsy showed she died after receiving injuries that included multiple stab wounds to her back with a corn rake.

The trial has been moved to Dubuque County from Delaware County. Mullis’ lawyer sought a new location, saying Mullis couldn’t get a fair trial in Delaware County, where his wife worked closely with law enforcement as a nurse.

