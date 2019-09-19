Tipton woman found guilty in 1992 slaying

MUSCATINE — A Muscatine County jury on Thursday found a woman guilty on second-degree murder in the 1992 slaying of her boyfriend.

Annette Cahill, now 56, of Tipton, was arrested in May 2018 and charged with first-degree murder in the beating death of bartender Corey Lee Wieneke at his West Liberty home on Oct. 13, 1992.

Muscatine County Attorney Alan Ostergren argued during the six-day trial that Cahill, then 29, and Wieneke, 22, had an intense, romantic relationship for about a year.

He said the two argued about his involvement with another woman the night before his body was discovered.

But the defense team of Clemens Erdahl and Elizabeth Araguas argued there was no physical evidence to connect Cahill to the crime scene or the murder weapon, an aluminum baseball bat.

The cold case became active again in 2017 after Jessie Becker said she heard Cahill in 1992, when Becker was nearly 10 years old, confess to killing Wieneke.

Becker told the jury she heard Cahill say in a darkened room, “Corey, I’m sorry for killing you.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The defense argued the confession was not a true confession as it was overheard by a child who was not interviewed by a trained professional at the time.

Scott Payne, a man who knew Cahill in 1992, testified he saw Cahill burn “blood-stained” clothing in a burn barrel at the home where she was living.

The jury of nine women and three men began deliberations Tuesday afternoon and returned at 4 p.m. Wednesday, telling District Judge Patrick McElyea they could not agree to a verdict.

McElyea ordered the jury to resume deliberations Thursday morning. Around 2 p.m., the jury reached a unanimous verdict.

As the jury deliberated, Wieneke’s parents, Jim and Susan Wieneke, said they wanted a resolution to the case.

They had sat through Cahill’s first trial in March when a deadlocked jury resulted in a mistrial.

Cahill is the mother of three adult children and a grandmother of four.

She is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 22 in Muscatine County District Court.