Public Safety

Tipton man faces indecent exposure charge

Marvin L. Coleman, Jr.

NORTH LIBERTY — A Tipton man is accused of exposing himself outside of a grocery store.

According to a North Liberty police criminal complaint, around 12:36 p.m. Wednesday, 25-year-old Marvin L. Coleman, Jr. was parked outside of Fareway, 615 Westwood Dr., for an extended period of time. Police said Coleman was observed touching himself. When police located Coleman’s vehicle, a witness confirmed he was the one they saw touching himself.

Coleman was arrested and faces one count of indecent exposure, a serious misdemeanor.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

