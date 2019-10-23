Tipton man sentenced to 14 years for taking part in meth trafficking conspiracy

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Tipton man was sentenced Wednesday to 14 years for distributing large quantities of methamphetamine in 2018.

Chase K. Secrist, 26, previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. The plea agreement shows he joined with two or more individuals, between May and September 2018, to distribute at least 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, which included 50 grams or more of pure meth.

Secrist was nabbed in the conspiracy Sept. 26, 2018 when he led the Tipton police on a high speed car chase. The plea shows he threw out items during the chase. The items thrown out the car window included a .40 caliber Hi-Point firearm he had just purchased and 6.97 grams of pure meth. The items were later recovered from the roadway and in the ditch.

The plea shows Secrist knew one of his co-conspirators was moving a large quantities of meth — over 500 grams.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily Nydle, during the sentencing, said Secrist endangered lives, not only dealing “pound level” methamphetamine, but the night he was involved in the high speed chase. The 23 minute chase started in a residential area, going 75 in a 25 mph zone, and then up to 85 in a 55 mph zone on a highway.

Nydle said Secrist had marijuana and meth in his system that night.

Terence McAtee, Secrist’s lawyer, asked the judge to go below the guideline sentencing, saying had accepted responsibility for his crimes and most of his previous criminal history was related to his drug use or addiction.

Secrist said he had no excuses for his previous offenses. He is “truly ashamed” that he has allowed drugs to control his life, he said.

He also apologized to his family, the court and the community for his involvement in drug distribution.

U.S. District Judge C.J. Williams pointed out the danger Secrist put others in during that high speed chase and by throwing out drugs and a firearm from the car, which were left on the road and in a ditch, children could have found them before law enforcement.

Williams pointed out Secrist had been convicted of 16 offenses, including burglaries, theft and child endangerment, and 12 of those were committed while on probation and parole.

Williams said he thought Secrist had remorse and he hoped he did want to change. Judge Williams said he wasn’t going to go below the guidelines but would sentence Secrost at the bottom for 14 years. The 14 will be served consecutively to two Jones County convictions.

Secrist also was ordered to serve five years of supervised release following his prison term.

