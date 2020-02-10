Tiffin woman accused of ramming car into ex-boyfriend's garage

IOWA CITY — A Tiffin woman is accused of ramming her car into an ex-boyfriend’s garage, causing extensive damage to the man’s residence.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, around 1:04 p.m. Feb. 9, 21-year-old Anna T. Miller arrived at her ex-boyfriend’s home at 5596 Fairview Cemetery Road NE in West Branch. Authorities said Miller initially stood outside and screamed at her ex, before getting into her vehicle and ramming it into his garage.

The sheriff’s office said Miller hit the garage with such force that it pushed the car into the residence, causing “in excess of $10,000 damage to the house and car.” Miller allegedly told deputies that her ex “needed to pay for his actions” and that she would do it again and soon as she is released from jail.

Miller was arrested and faces one count of first-degree criminal mischief, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

