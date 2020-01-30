Men arrested after Thursday morning shots-fired incident in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS — Cedar Rapids police say they arrested two men today after their argument escalated into a shots-fired incident near Wellington Park.

At 9:21 a.m., the Cedar Rapids Police Department received a report of shots fired in the 1200 block of Fifth Avenue SE. Police found shell casings at the scene and a damaged vehicle thought to be associated with Nicholas J. Hallman, 26, who was targeted by the gunfire but not injured, according to a news release.

Officers found Eldra S. Jennings, 23, walking from the area and determined he had fired a handgun during the incident.

Jennings was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a handgun, carrying weapons and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

Hallman was arrested on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

McKinley STEAM Academy was notified and secured until the scene was controlled by officers, police said.