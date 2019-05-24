Thursday shooting turned over to drug task force

Public Safety

IOWA CITY — An investigation into an Iowa City shooting in which a person suffered non-life-threatening injuries has been handed over to the Johnson County Drug Task Force.

Officers from Iowa City, University Heights and the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting at 314 Cayman St. at 2:05 p.m. Thursday. Police think the shooting was not random.

Made up of representatives from Johnson County’s law enforcement agencies, the task force investigates drug-related crimes.

Police have not said what triggered the task force’s involvement in the case. No arrest has been made in the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Iowa City Police Department at (319) 356-6800 or Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers at (319) 356-8477.

