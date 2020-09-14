Three teens taken into custody after shots fired in NW Cedar Rapids, police say

Three juveniles were taken into custody over the weekend, according to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, after reports of gunshots in the 1100 block of 11th Street NW.

Police said officers were called to the area at about 9:25 p.m. Friday where they found damage to a garage and shell casings. No injuries were reported.

Another officer responding to the shots fired incident allegedly located a suspect vehicle traveling westbound in the 1300 block of F Avenue NW.

Police said the officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop but the suspect vehicle fled, leading officers on a pursuit that ended in the area of Sharon Lane and Broadmore Road NW.

Based upon the preliminary investigation, police said there were believed to be four teenagers in the vehicle, including two 15-year old females, a 14-year old male, and a 17-year old male.

Three of the four teens were taken into custody, according to the police department.

Police said the vehicle involved in the pursuit was a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee, which was determined to have been reported stolen through the Cedar Falls Police Department.

Police are continuing to investigate, the department said, and charges are likely.

The police department said identities of the three juveniles that were taken into custody have not been released due to state juvenile confidentiality laws.

