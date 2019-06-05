Three Marion residents hospitalized with serious injuries after head-on collision near Ely set SUV on fire

One woman was taken by Lifeguard Air Ambulance to UI Hospitals for life-threatening injuries, and two other passengers were taken to the same hospital with serious injuries, after a head-on collision south of Ely Wednesday evening.

According to a Linn County Sheriff’s Office media release, Shawnee Renae Lines, 26, of Marion was flown to Iowa City for treatment of injuries threatening her life, and Jess Thomas Ozbun, 29, and Hunter Ozbun, 4, both also of Marion, were taken to Iowa City as well by ambulance transport for treatment of serious injuries.

According to the media release, at roughly 6:11 p.m. Wednesday night, authorities were called to the scene of a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Ely Road and Seven Sisters Road. Upon arriving, emergency personnel determined that the two vehicles had collided head on, and one vehicle had caught on fire.

After further investigation, it was determined by police that one driver, Richard Dane Jedlicka, 35, of West Branch, had been in a truck traveling north on Ely Road when he crossed the centerline and struck an SUV being driven south by Thomas Ozbun. The truck flip over onto its top and came to rest in the roadway, while the SUV entered the west ditch and caught fire. Two passengers pulled from the flaming vehicle were identified as Shawnee Lines and Hunter Ozbun.

Jedlicka was taken into custody for suspicion of operating while intoxicated. He was taken to the Linn County Jail and additional charges are pending. This accident remains under investigation by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.