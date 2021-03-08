Third man arrested in connection with Iowa City landlord's plot to remove tenant

IOWA CITY — A third man has been arrested in connection with an Iowa City landlord’s attempt to forcibly remove a tenant.

According to an Iowa City police criminal complaint, 36-year-old Rolando Mendez joined Gilberto Javier Mendez Ayala, 44; Gilberto Mendez Marquez, 68; and 67-year-old Suzanne H. Dashner on Feb. 10 when they forced their way into a woman’s apartment in the 4200 block of Sycamore Street and threatened her. Dashner, the alleged victim’s landlord, is accused of hitting the woman with a bat.

Police said Dashner wanted the woman out of the apartment she manages and recruited the men to remove her.

All four alleged participants face charges of first-degree burglary, a Class B felony. Dashner faces an additional charge of assault while participating in a felony, a Class D felony.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com