Public Safety

Cedar Rapids woman accused of stealing car, forging checks

A 36-year-old Cedar Rapids woman was arrested Wednesday on charges of theft and forgery in connection with two separate incidents that involved a stolen vehicle and forged checks.

According to the criminal complaint, Ashlee M. Parrott is charged with first-degree theft and two counts of forgery, both felonies.

The charges, deputies said, stem from two separate incidents that occurred on April 24 and May 12.

According to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Parrott was captured on video surveillance April 24 depositing a forged check for $975 into an account at Fairfax Savings Bank, 2800 Wiley Boulevard SW, in Cedar Rapids.

A few weeks later, on May 12, investigators received a report of a stolen vehicle when a man found his 2014 Hyundai Tucson had been stolen from the 4400 block of Nursery Road in Cedar Rapids.

Inside the vehicle, investigators said, were several checks belonging to the car’s owner, which Parrott allegedly forged and cashed at a Hy-Vee store.

The complaint states Parrott was also captured on video surveillance pumping gas into the stolen vehicle.

Court records indicate two warrants were issued for Parrott’s arrest — one on June 5 and another on June 12. Jail records show she was taken into custody Wednesday and has since been released.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Court records show Parrott was scheduled to make an initial appearance in Linn County District Court Thursday morning.

• Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Man accused of assaulting, robbing woman at Cedar Rapids apartment

Iowa City police: Former bank employee stole customers' information, tried to pay rent

Driver critically injured after overnight rollover crash in Cedar Rapids

Months after major flooding hit Iowa, aid questions remain

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Horns are growing on young people's skulls; Phone use may be to blame

Conservative activist seeks at-large Cedar Rapids City Council seat

Iowa volleyball coach Bond Shymansky fired for giving student-athlete 'impermissible benefit'

34 Collins Aerospace employees share $1 million jackpot

Hawkeyes athletics expands effort to up ticket sales, enhance game-day experience

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.