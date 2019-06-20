Cedar Rapids woman accused of stealing car, forging checks

A 36-year-old Cedar Rapids woman was arrested Wednesday on charges of theft and forgery in connection with two separate incidents that involved a stolen vehicle and forged checks.

According to the criminal complaint, Ashlee M. Parrott is charged with first-degree theft and two counts of forgery, both felonies.

The charges, deputies said, stem from two separate incidents that occurred on April 24 and May 12.

According to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Parrott was captured on video surveillance April 24 depositing a forged check for $975 into an account at Fairfax Savings Bank, 2800 Wiley Boulevard SW, in Cedar Rapids.

A few weeks later, on May 12, investigators received a report of a stolen vehicle when a man found his 2014 Hyundai Tucson had been stolen from the 4400 block of Nursery Road in Cedar Rapids.

Inside the vehicle, investigators said, were several checks belonging to the car’s owner, which Parrott allegedly forged and cashed at a Hy-Vee store.

The complaint states Parrott was also captured on video surveillance pumping gas into the stolen vehicle.

Court records indicate two warrants were issued for Parrott’s arrest — one on June 5 and another on June 12. Jail records show she was taken into custody Wednesday and has since been released.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Court records show Parrott was scheduled to make an initial appearance in Linn County District Court Thursday morning.

• Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com