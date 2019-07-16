Cedar Rapids man accused of forging $1,200 check and taking 2 vehicles

A Cedar Rapids man faces multiple charges after taking two vehicles Monday without owners’ consent and attempting to cash a forged check for more than $1,260.

Curtis L. Kelley, 26, faces two counts of operating a motor vehicle without consent and one count of forgery, according to the criminal complaint.

The charges, police said, stem from incidents Monday.

Kelley drove away with a vehicle from a manufacturing company in the 5400 block of North Towne Place NE in Cedar Rapids, according to the criminal complaint.

He later was caught on surveillance footage driving the vehicle and attempting to cash a forged check at F&M Bank, 200 First St. SW, police said. The check, belonged to the vehicle’s owner.

The vehicle later was found abandoned, the complaint said.

Police said Kelley was arrested after he took a second vehicle from a Menards parking lot at 2800 Wiley Boulevard SW in Cedar Rapids.

Jail records indicate Kelley was taken into custody Monday and booked into Linn County Jail. He is being held on bonds totaling $20,000.

• Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com