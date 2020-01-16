Public Safety

Machete-wielding man arrested for trespass, harassment in Iowa City

Terrell T. Grant
Terrell T. Grant

IOWA CITY — A machete-wielding man was arrested for trespassing and other offenses on Wednesday.

According to Iowa City police criminal complaints, 33-year-old Terrell T. Grant had previously been given a trespass warning for Smokin Joes, 1901 Broadway St. However, police said Grant entered the convenience store around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said a store clerk approached Grant and told him he had to leave. Grant then pulled up his shirt to reveal a machete tucked into his waistband, police said.

Grant, “said he would drop the store clerk if she came any closer,” the criminal complaints state.

Fearing for her well-being, the store clerk called 911. When officers arrived, Grant admitted to showing the machete to the clerk, police said. In addition to the machete, police said Grant was also carrying a pipe with meth residue in it.

Grant was arrested and faces charges of carrying weapons, first-degree harassment, possession of drug paraphernalia and trespass.

