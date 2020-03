Edgewood Road NW between O Avenue and F Avenue is closed to traffic this morning after a vehicle struck a utility pole and knocked it down.

At approximately 1:30 a.m. a single vehicle struck the pole at Edgewood Road and Amanda Court NW, according to a Cedar Rapids Police Department news release.

The city expected the road to be closed for several hours while Alliant Energy makes repairs.

Police did not indicate in the release whether the driver was injured.