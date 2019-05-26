Public Safety

Teen nearly drowns, another charged with possessing drug paraphernalia at Coralville Lake

A view of Coralville Lake on Friday, July 3, 2015. (Gazette photo)
A male teen nearly drowned Saturday after jumping off a diving rock on Coralville Lake, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

The unidentified teen was part of a group of approximately 15 teenagers that were jumping off the rock into the water, violating Army Corps of Engineers rules.

At about 4:30 p.m., a passer-by in a boat rescued the male after seeing he could not swim and was struggling to stay above the water. The teen was transported to a hospital.

A DNR conservation officer charged a 14-year-old female with possession of drug paraphernalia.

