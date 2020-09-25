Public Safety

Teen faces charges after shooting investigation in Iowa City

IOWA CITY — A teen faces charges after an investigation into a woman who had been shot.

According to an Iowa City police news release, officers were called to the 1100 block of Oakcrest Street around 9:55 a.m. Sept. 20 for a report of a gun shot in the area. There, officers found a woman suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The investigation showed the woman had been accidentally shot by a 17-year-old boy who is not identified in the news release.

As a result of the investigation, the boy has been referred to Johnson County Juvenile Court on charges of third-degree burglary, third-degree theft, trafficking in stolen weapons and carrying weapons.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

 

