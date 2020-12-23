Iowa City woman accused of neglecting patient, leading to death

IOWA CITY — An Iowa City woman is accused of neglect, leading to an elderly woman’s death.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation into an unattended death at 21 Apollo Place in Iowa City was launched Feb. 14, 2020. Authorities said the victim was a 72-year-old woman who suffered various conditions that prevented her from caring for herself.

The sheriff’s office said 54-year-old Tara M. Edwards had been the primary caregiver of the victim. However, authorities said Edwards — who said she was previously licensed as a nurse — neglected the woman by failing to fill her prescriptions, take her to medical appointments or provide her with necessary nutritional supplements.

At the time of her death, the woman was emaciated, malnourished, and suffered from significant weight loss, authorities said. The Johnson County Medical Examiner’s Office determined her cause of death to be homicide.

Edwards was arrested Wednesday morning and faces one count of intentional dependent adult abuse causing serious injury, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

