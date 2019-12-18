Public Safety

Suspected shooter in August shots-fired incident in SE Cedar Rapids arrested

Brandon L. Fleetwood-Wright
Brandon L. Fleetwood-Wright

Police arrested a Cedar Rapids teen Monday in connection with a shots-fired incident that took place in August in the Wellington Heights neighborhood.

According to the criminal complaint, which was filed in September, witnesses Identified Brandon L. Fleetwood-Wright as the “the individual who shot a firearm at or into a home” in the 1500 block of Sixth Avenue SE on August 28, 2019.

The shooting caused damage to the residence, police said, but no one was injured.

Fleetwood-Wright faces charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, reckless use of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

Fleetwood-Wright made an initial appearance Tuesday morning in Linn County District Court. He has since been released from custody on a $25,000 bond.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

 

