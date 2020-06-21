Suspect in Westdale Court Apartments shooting was victim of earlier stabbing

CEDAR RAPIDS — Police said Sunday the suspect in a shooting at Westdale Court Apartments was stabbed hours earlier by his mother.

Dondre’ Davon Lee, 20, was arrested Sunday morning and faces five counts of attempt to commit murder, first-degree burglary, going armed with intent and carrying weapons, authorities said.

Police were called to 3909 20th Ave. SW at 6:37 p.m. Saturday for a possible shooting. There, they found a 43-year-old man with a gunshot wound in his arm and damage to an apartment door. According to police, Lee shot at five people in the apartment, striking one.

Lee was taken to the Linn County Jail.

Hours earlier, at 2:14 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a 911 call about a disturbance in the 4000 block of 21st Avenue SW. Lee had suffered a serious but not life-threatening stab wound to the head, they said, and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Lee’s mother, Dominique Tierre Lee, 34, was arrested and faces charges of domestic abuse assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and providing false identification.

This stabbing incident was unrelated to the shooting, police said.

