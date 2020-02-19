Public Safety

Iowa man dies after being bound, gagged; wife arrested

Associated Press

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa woman was arrested Wednesday after police say she bound and gagged her husband for hours, leading to his death.

Gowun Park, 41, was charged with first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping in the death of her husband, Sung Nam, also 41, West Des Moines police said.

According to court records, Park used zip ties to bind Nam’s feet and hands to a chair in their home Saturday morning. Park is accused of then tying Nam to the chair with rope and jamming clothing into his mouth before finally using duct tape to attach a towel over his head.

Police said Park refused to untie him despite his requests.

Officers were called to their home Saturday evening and found Nam face down on the floor with no vital signs. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

“Ms. Park made efforts to hide and conceal the binding items prior to the arrival of emergency personnel,” according to a criminal complaint.

After an investigation, Park was arrested Wednesday at the West Des Moines Police Department.

She was being held at the Dallas County Jail. Court records don’t indicate if she has a lawyer who could answer questions about her arrest.

Associated Press

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

15-year-old to face charges in Washington High School fight

Live: Michelle Martinko murder trial for suspect Jerry Burns, Day 6

Jerry Burns shows little reaction when accused of killing Michelle Martinko

Cedar Rapids man took keys, cash and car from woman's residence, police say

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Five months after Carson King, Busch donation yet unfulfilled

Mobile home park rent regulation won't advance in Iowa Legislature

Mister Car Wash to open two new Cedar Rapids sites this week

Iowa City Airport receives two grants

Iowa City student housing project gets OK for 15 stories

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.