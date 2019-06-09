Public Safety

Storm chasers report tornado near Prairieburg

Video shows tornado whirling dust in field

The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities issued a tornado warning for northeastern Linn County on June 9, 2019
The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities issued a tornado warning for northeastern Linn County on June 9, 2019
Gazette staff

CEDAR RAPIDS — Storm chasers reported a tornado touched down Sunday afternoon near Prairieburg in northeastern Linn County.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Videos of a tornado creating a spinning dust cloud in a farm field were posted on social media. The Iowa Storm Chasing Network posted a photo of what appeared be a tornado it said was northeast of Central City and said it also had received reports of one near Prairieburg.

As of Sunday evening, the National Weather Service office in the Quad Cities, which covers that area, had not confirmed the storm as a tornado.

The weather service earlier Sunday issued tornado warnings that included Central City, Coggon, Anamosa, Monticello and Olin but allowed them to expire by 6 p.m. The weather service said radar had indicated rotation in storm clouds.

The weather service office in La Crosse, Ill., said funnel clouds were possible Sunday evening in Northeast Iowa, but noted they “normally don’t touch ground.”

Gazette staff

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

TV meteorologist objects on air to Sinclair management's 'code red' orders

Marion's former chief pins wrongdoing on police union

License suspended for Alburnett teacher investigated for 'inappropriate relationship'

Body of missing Washington County teen found

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Postcards commemorate Cedar Rapids history, preservation

Iowa City plans ahead on handling automated vehicles

Housing bubble was predictable and preventable, Iowa City filmmaker explains

Capitol Ideas: Bernie Sanders defends socialism

Iowa Democratic Party Hall of Fame: live video, updates

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.