Storm chasers report tornado near Prairieburg

CEDAR RAPIDS — Storm chasers reported a tornado touched down Sunday afternoon near Prairieburg in northeastern Linn County.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Videos of a tornado creating a spinning dust cloud in a farm field were posted on social media. The Iowa Storm Chasing Network posted a photo of what appeared be a tornado it said was northeast of Central City and said it also had received reports of one near Prairieburg.

As of Sunday evening, the National Weather Service office in the Quad Cities, which covers that area, had not confirmed the storm as a tornado.

The weather service earlier Sunday issued tornado warnings that included Central City, Coggon, Anamosa, Monticello and Olin but allowed them to expire by 6 p.m. The weather service said radar had indicated rotation in storm clouds.

The weather service office in La Crosse, Ill., said funnel clouds were possible Sunday evening in Northeast Iowa, but noted they “normally don’t touch ground.”