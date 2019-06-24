Public Safety

Man arrested in Cedar Rapids after he allegedly stopped paying for car leased from Florida

A Cedar Rapids police car. (Gazette file photo)
A Cedar Rapids police car. (Gazette file photo)

Police arrested a 29-year-old man over the weekend after he was allegedly caught driving a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Florida.

According to the criminal complaint, officers stopped a 2019 Toyota Corolla at about 1:45 a.m. Monday, in the 800 block of 15th Street SE, when a license plate check identified the vehicle as stolen.

Police said the driver — identified as Jason S. Hercule, had a driver’s license out of Florida but the license was suspended. Police said the vehicle was reported stolen to the Miami-Dade Police Department by Enterprise Rent-A-Car.

A 19-year old woman was also in the vehicle, police said, but she has not been charged.

According to the criminal complaint, Hercule admitted he had leased the vehicle and then stopped making the payments. The complaint states Hercule was living in the vehicle.

Hercule faces a charge of first-degree theft, a Class-C felony.

l Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Marion assisted living facility evacuated due to carbon monoxide leak

Fake AK-47 found during Iowa City police investigation

Two guns recovered after Iowa City traffic stop

Two injured after motorcycles collide in Cedar Rapids

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Newstrack: What is going on with vacant casino land in Cedar Rapids?

What can reverse the cost of homelessness? Stable housing, 5-year study shows

Local Juneteenth Trailblazers honored for activism, bolstering children

More Wisconsin colleges dropping ACT/SAT requirement

Iowa City VA employee to testify about whistleblower treatment

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.