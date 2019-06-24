Man arrested in Cedar Rapids after he allegedly stopped paying for car leased from Florida

Police arrested a 29-year-old man over the weekend after he was allegedly caught driving a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Florida.

According to the criminal complaint, officers stopped a 2019 Toyota Corolla at about 1:45 a.m. Monday, in the 800 block of 15th Street SE, when a license plate check identified the vehicle as stolen.

Police said the driver — identified as Jason S. Hercule, had a driver’s license out of Florida but the license was suspended. Police said the vehicle was reported stolen to the Miami-Dade Police Department by Enterprise Rent-A-Car.

A 19-year old woman was also in the vehicle, police said, but she has not been charged.

According to the criminal complaint, Hercule admitted he had leased the vehicle and then stopped making the payments. The complaint states Hercule was living in the vehicle.

Hercule faces a charge of first-degree theft, a Class-C felony.

