Public Safety

Tiffin man dies in bicycle crash

TIFFIN — A Tiffin man died after a bicycle crash on Sunday.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were called to the bike trail in Tiffin City Park at 3:48 p.m. for a report of a bicycle crash. Authorities said Steven Towne, 39, was riding an electric bike when he lost control and hit a bridge railing.

The sheriff’s office said Towne was not wearing a helmet and suffered fatal injuries in the crash. He died at the scene.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

 

