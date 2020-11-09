Former podiatrist sentenced to probation for prescribing unnecessary painkillers

CEDAR RAPIDS — A former Cedar Rapids and Anamosa podiatrist pleaded guilty and was sentenced last week to probation and several months of home confinement for prescribing painkillers to employees and neighbors who didn’t need them and then keeping half or all of the pills for himself.

Steven Walter Beevers, formerly of Podiatry Associates at 3053 Center Point Rd. NE, Suite B, in Cedar Rapids and also with offices in Jones and Delaware counties, pleaded guilty Friday in U.S. District Court to one count of acquiring a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, deception or subterfuge.

U.S. District Judge C.J. Williams sentenced Beevers, who had no previous criminal history, to five years probation, six months of home confinement and 100 hours of community service to be completed within 120 days and he is restricted to home confinement for six months. He also was ordered to be on supervised release for one year following his probation, and must pay a $20,000 fine.

Beevers must also forfeit his Iowa Board of Podiatry license as part of the plea agreement.

A plea agreement shows Beevers intentionally acquired hydrocodone from January 2016 through December 2018 by writing false prescriptions for patients, who didn’t have medical conditions that required the painkillers. He would then convince them to give him some or all of pills for his own use.

Beevers wrote 26 fraudulent prescriptions for hydrocodone and acetaminophen to “A.M.,” the daughter of a neighbor between Jan. 15, 2016 and Sept. 18, 2018, according to the plea. The woman’s health insurance paid for most of the expense. Beevers offered to pay her copay but she declined. A.M. gave him half or more of the pills.

He wrote six prescriptions of the same two drugs between Feb. 18, 2016 and Aug. 4, 2018 for “C.E.,” an employee, which were paid by C.E.’s health insurance. Beevers paid this employee’s copay and kept half of each prescription — 30 pills.

The plea shows Beevers also wrote 79 prescriptions for the same two drugs to “L.M.,” a neighbor and friend, between Jan. 6, 2016 and Dec. 6, 2018. The friend’s health insurance paid for most of the drug and Beevers offered to pay the copay but L.M. declined. Beevers kept half or more of the pills.

He wrote 10 prescriptions for the same two drugs to an employee’s husband, “T.S.,” between Jan. 7 and Aug. 18, 2016. Beevers kept all of the pills for himself.

On Dec. 13, 2018, the Iowa Board of Podiatry investigators interviewed Beevers, who falsely denied illegal or prescription drug abuse, according to the plea. He admitted writing prescriptions for hydrocodone to L.M. and K.B. but falsely denied ever writing prescriptions for C.E., his employee.

Beevers was interviewed a second time by the investigators Feb. 14, 2019 and admitted what he did was illegal. He admitted writing the prescriptions for his employee but said he never received any pills from L.M. or A.M.

Beevers was charged by the board last year and voluntarily surrendered his license Feb. 17, 2019, according to a board settlement agreement.

Board documents showed Beevers, who was diagnosed with a substance use disorder, also was charged with professional incompetency based on his inability to practice because of “illness, drunkenness, excessive use of drugs, narcotics, chemicals” or a mental or physical condition.

The other two charges included unethical conduct — making inappropriate remarks on several occasions to co-workers — and failing to comply with the board’s order by testing positive for alcohol pending a disciplinary hearing.

