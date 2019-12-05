Public Safety

Starmont School District employee accused of having sex with student

A Starmont School District employee is facing charges after he allegedly had a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student of the Starmont School District in Arlington.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, a contracted school employee alerted investigators to a possible sexual encounter between the student and 29-year-old Joshua R. Brown, of Lamont.

Through their investigation, the sheriff’s office said it “found that a sexual relationship had taken place over the last two months.”

The sheriff’s office said Brown had been employed as a contract IT worker with the school district for more than seven years.

Brown was arrested early Thursday morning when he turned himself in to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. He face four counts of sexual exploitation by a school employee.

Brown was later released on a $10,000 bond.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

 

